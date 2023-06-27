Mulvihill S Split (TSE:SBN) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Mulvihill S Split Corp. (TSE:SBN – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.47 and last traded at C$2.47. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.

Mulvihill S Split Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.18.

Mulvihill S Split Company Profile

Mulvihill S Split Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Mulvihill Fund Services Inc The fund is managed by Mulvihill Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments. It invests in the stocks companies operating in financial sector.

