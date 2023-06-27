Nano (XNO) Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00002274 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $91.73 million and $1.10 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,267.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00287845 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.11 or 0.00730500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012804 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.87 or 0.00541396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00060903 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003286 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

