National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Sold by Touchstone Capital Inc.

Touchstone Capital Inc. lessened its stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. National Research makes up approximately 13.1% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in National Research were worth $11,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRC. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in National Research during the first quarter worth $1,316,783,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National Research by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in National Research by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Research by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in National Research during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Get National Research alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jona S. Raasch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,421.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jona S. Raasch sold 6,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $277,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jona S. Raasch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,421.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,594. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Research Trading Down 0.7 %

NRC stock opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.31. National Research Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.50.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 42.71%.

National Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. National Research’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

About National Research

(Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.