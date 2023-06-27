Neblio Price Hits $0.0489 on Top Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Neblio has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $87,092.73 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,708,120 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

