Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Upgrade Rating from 51job

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “upgrade” rating reiterated by 51job in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Neste Oyj from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Neste Oyj Price Performance

NTOIY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.99. 30,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,271. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

