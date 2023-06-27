NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,286 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.51% of NetScout Systems worth $10,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 48.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 163,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,998,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,969,000 after purchasing an additional 154,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,443.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $87,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $147,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,310 shares in the company, valued at $715,443.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $38.02. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.70.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.90 million. On average, analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTCT. Piper Sandler raised NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

