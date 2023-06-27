Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NBO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on July 17th

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0242 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $10.71.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 22.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.