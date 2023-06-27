New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading 5.8% Higher

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.67 and last traded at $39.45. 271,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,987,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $754.15 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Featured Articles

