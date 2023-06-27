Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 21,541 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 247.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,541 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 11,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,467,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.79%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ET. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

