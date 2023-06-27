Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,645 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,107 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 235,723 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,525 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 28,860 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,153,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,096,633. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $45.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

