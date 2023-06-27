Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,931,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,593,000 after acquiring an additional 249,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,544,000 after acquiring an additional 916,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,387 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,712. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

