Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 14,357.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.91. The company had a trading volume of 470,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,258. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.71 and its 200-day moving average is $132.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

