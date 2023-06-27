Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $630,000 Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

Insider Activity

Roku Price Performance

In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $113,273.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $888,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,528 shares of company stock valued at $986,830. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,353. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $97.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.79.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.