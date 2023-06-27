Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $871,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,091,000 after purchasing an additional 891,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,788,000 after purchasing an additional 766,508 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,567,016.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 14,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $2,099,276.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,398,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $161,567,016.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,479 shares of company stock valued at $13,775,178 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.12. 538,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,691,227. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.76 and a 200-day moving average of $124.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.