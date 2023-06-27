Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,008 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the third quarter valued at $368,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $1,082,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in PVH by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

PVH Stock Up 1.8 %

PVH stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.76. 112,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.54. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.11.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Recommended Stories

