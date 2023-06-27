Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 191,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Mastercard by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $380.70. 381,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,117. The firm has a market cap of $360.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $392.20.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

