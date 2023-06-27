NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $126.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NIKE from $154.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.10.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $111.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.75 and a 200-day moving average of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

