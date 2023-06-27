NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $8.40

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $8.72. NIO shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 10,081,446 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NIO from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Nomura cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

NIO Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NIO by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 121,059,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,326,000 after buying an additional 24,277,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,344,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,533,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,446,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NIO by 2,377.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183,600 shares during the period. 28.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

