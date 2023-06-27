Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by PATRIZIA Pty Ltd

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 3.0% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.8% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.8 %

NSC opened at $221.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

