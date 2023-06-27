Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Reduces Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,573 shares of company stock worth $3,610,508. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $134.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.67.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.84.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

