Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NVO stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $155.77. The stock had a trading volume of 273,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $172.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.10.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

