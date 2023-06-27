NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) CFO Chris Colbert Sells 29,928 Shares

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) CFO Chris Colbert sold 29,928 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $209,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chris Colbert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Chris Colbert sold 29,929 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $221,773.89.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Chris Colbert sold 29,929 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $235,541.23.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Chris Colbert sold 3,746 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $30,155.30.

NuScale Power Price Performance

SMR traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,701. NuScale Power Co. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 868.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMR. CFO4Life L.P. bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. KGH Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

