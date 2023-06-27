Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nuvei from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvei during the first quarter worth about $88,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nuvei by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Price Performance

NASDAQ NVEI opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 90.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $256.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.56 million. Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

