NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $199.95

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $199.95 and last traded at $199.90, with a volume of 1203235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.74.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.