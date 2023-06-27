OKC Token (OKT) Reaches One Day Volume of $372,657.67

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 27th. In the last seven days, OKC Token has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. OKC Token has a total market capitalization of $268.53 million and approximately $372,657.67 worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKC Token token can currently be bought for approximately $14.99 or 0.00048929 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OKC Token Token Profile

OKC Token’s genesis date was January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKC Token’s official website is www.okx.com/okc.

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT’s total supply is about 41.69 million.

OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.”

OKC Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using U.S. dollars.

