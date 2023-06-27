Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Holdings Lessened by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 787,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,389 shares during the period. Okta makes up 2.2% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Okta worth $67,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,907 in the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $110.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.25.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.58 million. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

