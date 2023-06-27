OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

Shares of CRWD opened at $141.81 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $205.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.76 and its 200-day moving average is $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,479 shares of company stock worth $13,775,178 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

