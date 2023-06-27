OneAscent Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $345,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $152.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

