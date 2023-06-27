OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 240 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

FPX stock opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $798.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.90 and a 200 day moving average of $82.49.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

