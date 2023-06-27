OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 2,510 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.187 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

