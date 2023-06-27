OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 609 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Aptiv by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after buying an additional 109,476 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aptiv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,895,000 after buying an additional 58,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTV. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv Stock Performance

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,504,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APTV opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.36. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.