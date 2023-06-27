OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 71 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.17.

Insider Activity

McKesson Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,667 shares of company stock worth $11,123,837 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCK opened at $414.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $385.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.23. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $315.78 and a 52 week high of $419.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.