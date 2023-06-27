OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Price Performance

Bruker stock opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $84.84.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $1,074,131.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 350,720 shares of company stock worth $27,764,486. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BRKR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.