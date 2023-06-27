Optas LLC Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Optas LLC lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.22.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $417.69. 533,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,294,433. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.70 and a 52-week high of $448.65. The firm has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

