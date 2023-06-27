Optas LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.92.

URI stock traded up $3.07 on Tuesday, hitting $415.85. 36,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,513. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.39 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

