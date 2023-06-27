Optas LLC Purchases 137 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on OTIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $86.99. 72,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,251. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.79. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

