Optas LLC Purchases 7,898 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Optas LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 29.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,534,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,393,266. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $223.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.