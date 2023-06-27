Optas LLC Raises Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Optas LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in GoDaddy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.46. The stock had a trading volume of 34,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,755. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $85.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.47.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $61,200.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,940.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $153,813.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,539,951.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $61,200.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,940.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,159 shares of company stock valued at $620,537 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.91.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

