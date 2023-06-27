Optas LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Optas LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.5% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $530,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $399.00. 457,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,717,279. The company has a market capitalization of $303.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $408.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $386.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.14.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

