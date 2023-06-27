Optas LLC Sells 474 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Optas LLC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.78. The stock had a trading volume of 179,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,649. The company has a market cap of $360.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $376.32 and a 200 day moving average of $366.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

