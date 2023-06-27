Optas LLC Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Optas LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.32. 387,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,118,297. The stock has a market cap of $155.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

