OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.48. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 1,250,000.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.