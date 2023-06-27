OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Performance
Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.48. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of OptimumBank
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
