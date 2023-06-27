Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at HSBC

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by HSBC from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.00.

OTIS opened at $87.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.79.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

