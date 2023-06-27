Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $1.24

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.35. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 855,817 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.64.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 42.32%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 117.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 72.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

