Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Position Trimmed by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.87.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,293,879.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $243.80 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $250.55. The company has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.