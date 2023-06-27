Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 0.6% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.3 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $244.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.89. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $250.55. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.87.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,866,402.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

