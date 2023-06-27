Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.50

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.92 ($0.18), with a volume of 2852485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.14 ($0.18).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pantheon Resources from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 155 ($1.97) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Pantheon Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,392.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres located in North America.

