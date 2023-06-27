Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Paramount Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years. Paramount Group has a payout ratio of -73.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Paramount Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

