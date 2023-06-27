Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Park Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.2% per year over the last three years. Park Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 73.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PK stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $22,324,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $24,904,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 107.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,517,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,479,000 after buying an additional 1,824,085 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 87.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,239,000 after buying an additional 1,729,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 680.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,290,000 after buying an additional 1,501,678 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

