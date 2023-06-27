Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PKGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Park Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.2% per year over the last three years. Park Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 73.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PK stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $22,324,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $24,904,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 107.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,517,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,479,000 after buying an additional 1,824,085 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 87.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,239,000 after buying an additional 1,729,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 680.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,290,000 after buying an additional 1,501,678 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

