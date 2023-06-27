Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

PH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $386.08.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $375.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.19. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $235.69 and a 12-month high of $377.95.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.26%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

